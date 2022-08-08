Keanu Reeves changes the life of an 80-year-old woman, sees the noble gesture

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, not only for being a great actor, but for the enormous heart he has.

It is known that the actor has had multiple kind gestures with his fans, but just a few days ago a story went viral in which an 80-year-old woman was the main protagonist.

Through the social network Reddit a user asked the following question:

“What is something a famous person has done that completely changed the way you looked at them?

His question had many answers, but one in particular caught the attention of Internet users.

One of the users said that his grandmother was in love with Keanu Reeves because it reminded him of his grandfather when he was young.

“She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching TV movies Keanu Reeves It was his main hobby. the young man recounted.

Later he said that one day he and his father met the famous man in a restaurant in Los Angeles, so his father decided to tell him the story of his grandmother.

Getty Image.

“He came over and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mom loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind me of my father.”.

Then the actor asked them if they had a cell phone and moved he called his grandmother on the phone.

The young man said Keanu Reeves She took the time to talk to her grandmother, a situation that made her too happy, after having gone through some quite complicated months.

This story was leaked on the internet more than five months ago, however, it went viral again due to the comments made by people where they revived this story.

But this is not the first time Keanu Reeves He is considered one of the kindest actors in the artistic world.

Getty Image.

A few weeks ago a little boy recognized Reeves at the London airport, so he asked for an autograph in his suitcase.

Then the boy began to ask the actor several questions and he agreed to answer everything.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight”Said the person who lived this special moment next to the actor.

Keanu Reeves is a 57-year-old Canadian actor and musician who has made multiple films such as “The Matrix”, “John Wick”, among others.

