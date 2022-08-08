Karol G’s reaction to seeing Selena Gómez dance “Provenza”

The singer Karol G is happy because this has been a good year for her artistic career. Her tours and her songs have been successful.

Karol G has also managed to capture the attention of great music stars in the world, being another great advance for the urban music singer.

Such is the case of the actress and singer Selena Gómez who was recently caught dancing and singing the song “Provenza”, popularized by Karol G.

But what most caught the attention of the interpreter’s followers was the emotion when they saw Gómez sing and dance her song, which according to Billboard magazine is among the five best in the world.

“Selena Gómez dancing it”, wrote Karol G showing off, since Selena Gómez is one of her favorite musical idols.

The singer showed the video in which Gómez appears on a track together with her friends dancing and it immediately went viral on social networks.

Karol G published the video, as well as other artists singing the song, which exceeds 350 million YouTube views

This since its publication last April. Anuel AA’s ex increased her popularity in the entertainment world.

According to People, social networks also have “Provenza” among the most danced, sung and used in their reels.

The song was made by the Colombian along with the musicians and composers Keityn and Ovy On The Drums and it has been a success.

Karol G and her new look

The El Makinon singer recently made headlines by changing her hair color. She went from blue to red and her appearance was approved by her fans.

Karol G thus entered the list of celebrities who are classified as sexy, talented and chameleonic, such is the case of Shakira and Rosalía just to name a few.

Main news source: People.