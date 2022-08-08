Kanye West celebrates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup with fake obituary (in bad taste)

The love affair between the two lasted just nine months Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, that “They decided to be just friends”, as reported last Sunday by an insider a PageSix and E! Online. A quick break like many others, which he offered to Kanye Westthe Kardashian’s most famous ex-husband (the socialite was also married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, ed) the starting point for a social stunt. On Instagram, the rapper, who now goes by the name of Ye, posted an obituary using a fake page from The New York Times: “Skete Davidson died at 28” reads the inscription.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A clear reference to the twenty-eight-year-old comedian and presenter, whom West had previously nicknamed “Skete”, and to the death of the relationship with Kim, which began just as their marriage ended. The newspaper reports the date of Monday 8 August and, on a smaller scale, a further “news”: “Kid Cudi wanted to have the funeral but he was afraid of bottle throwers”, another with whom the rapper has often had to say; West and Cudi were great friends in the 2000s, but then the relationship broke down because Cudi is also very close friends with Davidson.

Many people didn’t like West’s idea at all. Impossible to blame them: in bad taste, he wishes the death of a 28-year-old man and betrays a problematic personality, full of resentment and unable to manage his own negative emotions. “As a fan I hate this, grow up”someone suggested, “You’re embarrassing, focus on your work and your children”another follower urged him.

The end of the relationship between Kardashian and Davidson, after all, did not upset the two of them too much either. They found a time when they both needed lightness and had fun without too many thoughts, between holidays together, red carpet and social posts, but there was never a real intention to commit, especially from Kim, who started dating Pete because he is completely different from West, the classic nail chases nail.