Journey through the seventh art

Spain has mutated into Russia, China, Greece and Jordan, among other countries, and has represented different eras thanks to cinema. In his book ‘A film country’, Jaume Palau travels through enclaves, towns and cities that have served as the setting

When you talk about Spain as a movie setmany think of spaghetti westernmovies like For a bunch of dollars that Serge Leone shot in Almería in the 60s with Clint Eastwood, but there are more, many more. At least 250 more, which are the ones James Palau (Lleida, 1977) has gutted in his book A movie country. A trip through Spain and its scenarios (kami2022).

Graduated in Tourism and a lover of the seventh art, the author has combined his two passions and has become an expert in cinematographic and series routes. And if the Greek geographer Strabo used to say that a squirrel could cross Spain jumping from tree to tree (it’s more of a legend), Palau guarantees that today a tourist can do it from film to film, like the ten recommended on this page.

Because Spain, he explains, is “a great set: it has spectacular castles, like the one in Loarre (Huesca), which appears in the kingdom of heaven; futuristic buildings, like the Oceanographic of Valencia; seen in tomorrowlandvolcanic landscapes such as the Timanfaya (Lanzarote), through which he walks Rachel Welch in A million years ago; snowy mountains, like Sierra Nevada (Grenada), turned into the Urals in Doctor Zhivago; paradisiacal beaches, such as Borizu (Celorio, Asturias), recognizable in paddling to the wind… The list is extraordinary and heterogeneous.”

Palau has traveled all these enclaves in the last two decades, writing notes, taking photos, discovering frames. A material that is collected in an exhaustive 350-page book that can serve as a guide, or treasure map, to locate the settings of classics such as Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, a 1951 film filmed by Albert Lewis on the Costa Brava. This international production “placed Spain in the world showcase of the seventh art”, he writes in the volume, profusely illustrated with photos, stills and posters.

For Orson Welleswhich rolled around these parts chimes at midnight Y Mr Arkadin“it was incomprehensible that filmmakers had to come from abroad to exploit an inexhaustible pool”, says Palau, also the author of license to travel, Set Wars Y Vacationing in the Seven Kingdoms. half a century later, Ridley Scott he added: “You have the best study in the world without using it. Insane”, he declared in 2015 during the presentation of Exodus: gods and kingshis fourth film in these lands after 1492, the kingdom of heaven Y the counselor.

Over the years the situation has improved, emphasizes Palau, as shown by great Spanish films such as The othersof Alejandro Amenabarwhich he placed in the Palace of Hornillos (Arenas de Iguña, Cantabria) the British-style mansion in which they reside Nicole Kidman and their children, and The impossibleof J. A. Bayonnewho did not travel to the Indian Ocean to recreate the 2004 tsunami, it was enough for him to install his camera in the Valencian City of Light.

It regrets, yes, that the administrations do not bet on “a branch of cultural tourism such as film tourism” to project Spain to the world and that “they do not preserve as they deserve” decorations such as those erected at the end of the 1960s in Almería, together to the A-2, for El Cóndor, from John Williamtoday “in a dilapidated state”.

And it vindicates the return that cinema supposes for any locality. An example is enough to prove him right. In 1998, steven spielberg saw in the marshes of the Guadalquivir the great Chinese rice fields that should appear in The Sun’s empire. He and his entire team landed on Trebujena (Cádiz), which then had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. The shooting marked a before and after: “It was a rain of millions,” emphasizes Palau.

‘PANDORA AND THE FLYING DUTCHLAND’ (1951) “Ava Gardner left its mark on the Costa Brava and, above all, in Tossa de Mar -transformed into a town called Esperanza-, where a bronze statue commemorates the passage of the actress, star system of the moment”.

“charlton heston, like Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, rides for eternity through the sands on the North beach of Peñíscola (Castellón). The most Spanish history of the factory Samuel Bronsondirected by Anthony Mannwas declared of national interest”.

‘THE GOOD, THE UGLY AND THE BAD’ (1966) “Clint Eastwooda living legend of cinema, strolled through the spectacular granite reliefs of La Pedriza in this film by Serge Leonethe third of the so-called dollar trilogywhich elevated him as an actor”.

‘THE LORDS OF STEEL’ (1985) “In the old town of Cáceres, a UNESCO heritage architectural gem, the director Paul Verhoeven and the actor Rutger Hauer (the replicant of bladerunner) shot this film set in 16th century Italy”.

‘INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE’ (1989) “steven spielberg located on the beach of Mónsul, in Cabo de Gata (Almería), the moment in which Sean Connery (Henry Jones) shoots down a plane with his ingenuity and before the astonished look of Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones)”.

‘THE WORLD IS NEVER ENOUGH’ (1999) “To an orographic whim like the Bardenas Reales (Navarra), an almost unreal landscape, comes Pierce Brosnan in the skin of Bond, James Bond, to put an end to the plans of the villain of the day in the film of Michael Apped“.

‘THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN’ (2005) “Ridley Scott He had a crush on seeing the castle of Loarre (Huesca), the best Romanesque fortress in Europe, and decided to set his film about the Crusades here. A fact: the filming doubled the visits to the monument”.

“J. A. Bayonne found the Partarríu Palace, a stately home with enchanted overtones, which in real life had served as an orphanage, the perfect setting to shoot the exteriors of his debut film, at the exit of the town of Llanes (Asturias).

“The projection of the Camino de Santiago through this film of Emilio Estevezwith his father, Martin Sheenas the protagonist, contributed to the pilgrimage of many Americans to Plaza del Obradoiro in Santiago de Compostela”.

“The Plaza de España in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, used to dressing up for carnival, is transformed into absolute chaos for the film Paul Greengrassin which Matt Damonin the role of the amnesiac spy, pretends to be in Greece”.

Related news