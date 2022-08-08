Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard serialized? ‘Law and Order: SVU’ will adapt case

In case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard gave so much to talk about that even the story will be adapted for the famous Serie police ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)’.

According to the photographs revealed by Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada, an episode of the American series on sexual crimes would represent the recent case of violence and defamation between the couple of actors.

In this same leaked image, SVU sergeant Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, can be seen walking down the stairs with actress Julia Goldani Telles, who will possibly play Johnny Depp’s ex-partner, Amber Heard.

Although it has not been confirmed that the episode of the next season of ‘Law and Order: SVU’, the similarities of the scenes with what happened in the trial of the actress of ‘Aquaman’ and the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is obvious.

The images show that, like what happened between fans of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the legal process, in the series there will be a division between fans who support the artists with blankets and signs, who in this adaptation will have the name of Kelsey and Austin.

