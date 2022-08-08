Johnny Depp resumes his acting career with a film that will be distributed by Netflix

After being favored in the trial he faced against his ex-partner Amber Heard, the multifaceted Johnny Depp is getting ready to resume his acting career at the hands of Netflix. Since Varietyit is stated that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ will act in a historical drama where he will play the king Louis XV from France.

Is about ‘the favorite‘, a feature film directed by filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco, who has worked on films like ‘The Fifth Element’ or ‘León’. The film had tried to be sold in Cannes, but an agreement was finally reached for it to be distributed by the streaming giant.

It was recently reported that Netflix had signed on to produce the film, however, Variety denied the rumors and clarified that the platform only agreed to distribute the film. ‘the favorite‘ will have among its locations the historic Palace of Versaillesin France.

Not much is known about the plot of the feature film, but it turned out that filming will begin between July and August of this year and will last three months. The official release date has not been confirmed either, but it is presumed that the tape will be available in 2023.

WILL JOHNNY DEPP PLAY JACK SPARROW AGAIN?

In recent days, the return of Johnny Depp to the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, despite the fact that the actor declared that he would not reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow even for 300 million dollars.

according to the website Pop Topic, Disney would be willing to offer 301 million dollars for the actor to return to the franchise. However, new information released by N.B. News has denied these rumours.

A representative of the actor has said that the supposed offer of Disney does not exist and everything has been part of the collective imagination. “They made it up,” said Johnny Depp’s agent.

On the other hand, a former Disney executive was confident of having Depp back in the franchise “I think, after the verdict, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ is ready to restart the saga with Johnny as the captain Jack Sparrow back on board.”

According to the outlet, “there is a huge appetite to bring back profitable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.” However, the words of Depp’s representative have dashed hopes that the actor will reprise his role as Jack Sparrow.

