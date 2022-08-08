Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to me when I was a child: Christina Ricci

In a confession published by The PostChristina Ricci reported that when she was just a nine-year-old girl, she learned what it meant to be gay through a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp.

In this sense, the star of the addams family told that through that call with Depp he discovered “what homosexuality was”, more exactly during the filming of Mermaids in 1990, alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder.

In the post found at The Postit was established that this revelation was made on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live program, where Ricci recounted his unusual conversation with the star of the Disney saga, Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Johnny Depp is actually the person who explained homosexuality to me when I was nine years old.” explained the renowned artist.

Likewise, Ricci said his curiosity was piqued after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of what was his first film.

“Something was going on and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And they said, ‘oh well, maybe I’m homophobic. And so I was like, ‘Well, I don’t get what that is,'” the two-time Emmy-nominated star added.

That’s when she turned to her co-star, Ryder, to clear things up for her. After Ryder was unable to explain homosexuality in layman’s terms to the then nine-year-old, Ricci called her then-boyfriend Depp for her help.

“She was like, ‘I don’t know how…’ so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me,” Ricci told Cohen.

According to Ricci, Depp explained it to him in “the simplest terms” and “very naturally”.

“He told me: ‘it’s when a man wants to have sex with a man, and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘ah, okay,’” she added.

Depp and Ryder dated from 1989 until their romance broke down in 1993.

Ricci acted alongside Depp in several films, including the 1998 hit comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasthe 1999 horror movie Sleepy Hollow Y the man who cried in 2000.

Johnny Depp sedated Ellen Barkin before they had sex, according to court report

On the other hand, Ellen Barkin, ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp, claimed that the actor was “controlling”, that he drank too much red wine and that he gave him a Quaalude (sedative) the first time they had sex, according to a statement made public. as part of the opening of a 6,000-page set of court documents.

In newly revealed legal filings, Barkin, 68, described what it was like the first time he had sex with Depp when they were dating in the 1990s: “He gave me a Quaalude and asked if I wanted to have sex,” he said.

Barkin shared several damning accounts of her relationship with Depp as part of her 2019 deposition in the actor’s libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in Virginia.

Depp’s legal team asked the court to exclude a large body of evidence presented by the opposing party, including Barkin’s statement, which was unsealed in full over the weekend.

Barkin told Heard’s lawyers that she and Depp met around 1990 and initially became friends.. The two remained close for nearly a decade, when Barkin said they went their separate ways after Depp threw a bottle of wine at him in a hotel room.

Asked during the deposition when her and Depp’s relationship became “romantic,” Barkin replied that it was around 1994, when she “moved to Hollywood and he changed buttons.”

Barkin said the friendship went from “purely platonic to romantic” and later asked for the record to be corrected, saying, “Can you change that to ‘sexual’? Thank you”.

She mentioned that, for the first few months, she and Depp met three to four times a week. at each other’s home in Los Angeles. He said that at the time Depp was “caring” and “seemed like someone who cared for the people around him.”