Johnny Depp demanded to modify ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’

Johnny Depp he does not go through his moment in the acting world, but a few years ago he was one of the most requested and important actors in the film industry. He was so relevant that he even had the luxury of demanding changes in the films he participated in. For example, it was known that the musician also asked to modify the script of ‘pirates of the caribbean 5‘.

LISTEN TO RADIO PLANETA LIVE FROM HERE

Terry Rossio was one of the screenwriters for the first four films in the saga. At the time, he was hired to write part 5, but was eventually replaced because Johnny Depp he didn’t want to face a woman on tape. “My version of ‘Salazar’s Revenge‘ was left out because it included a villain and Johnny was concerned that it would be redundant with ‘Dark Shadows’, where there was also a villain,” he stated.

MILEY CYRUS: THE PRESENTATIONS THAT SHOW THAT SHE IS A GREAT ARTIST

“Of course, there’s always the chance that the scripts suck. But often when I go back to one of the ones that didn’t get made they hold up, often better than the movie that ended up being made. one person, often a simple whim, to destroy years of history making and universe building,” he added.

THIS IS HOW MILEY CYRUS REACTED TO THE PRESENTATION OF SELENA GOMEZ ON ‘SNL’

Disney decided to retire Terry and hire Jeff Nathanson. There was no longer any trace of a great villain and instead we had Javier Bardem playing the fearsome enemy who wanted to kill Jack Sparrow.

DISNEY REUSED JOHNNY DEPP’S IMAGE

Disney has decided to re-project the image of Jack Sparrow in the Disneyland theme parks. In addition, you can hear his voice over the PA system. The famous phrases of the pirate have been shared again and the fans are very excited.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!