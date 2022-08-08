Johnny Depp case would have inspired a new chapter of ‘Law and order’

United States- A couple of days ago the presence of the actors surprised Mariska Hargitay Y Julia Goldani Telles in the streets of Manhattanbecause they were recording an episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”, of which it began to speculate that could be inspired by the famous case of Johnny Depp.

It turned out that the writers of the famous series, which has had many chapters inspired by real life situations, took the idea of ​​this new one, from the media lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwho sued her for defamation.

