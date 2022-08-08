Johnny Depp case would have inspired a new chapter of ‘Law and order’

United States- A couple of days ago the presence of the actors surprised Mariska Hargitay Y Julia Goldani Telles in the streets of Manhattanbecause they were recording an episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”, of which it began to speculate that could be inspired by the famous case of Johnny Depp.

It turned out that the writers of the famous series, which has had many chapters inspired by real life situations, took the idea of ​​this new one, from the media lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwho sued her for defamation.

It is known that the 58-year-old actress is already preparing for the launch of the 24th season of the series, which will be broadcast on pay television channels in Mexican territory.

The photo of the moment of the recording of the episode that was captured by the paparazzi went viral, and in it you can see Mariska with a light blue jacket over a black shirt and pants, as well as loose hair on her shoulders.

Mariska Hargitay and Julia Goldani Telles during the recording in Manhattan. Photo: Special.

While the 27-year-old interpreter wears a transparent black blouse and a long white skirt, both with polka dots, and black glasses.

It should be noted that “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” came as the first spin-off of “Law and Order”, an original series that premiered in the 1990s.

The revamped series hit screens in 1999 and was later renewed for its 24th season, released in February 2020, since becoming the longest-running scripted show in American television history.

The signing of the cast highlights figures of the stature of Ice-T, Christopher Meloni and Kelly Giddish just to mention a few.

In June 2021 it was announced that the showrunner Warren Leigh he would leave his character. Some time later they confirmed David Graziano to replace it on paper.

The new season they are recording is scheduled to be broadcast on September 22.

The Johnny Depp case will be part of season 24. Photo: Special.

During an interview, Mariska Hargitay He talked about the popularity he has gained as a result of his participation in the series. “SVU resonates because it is a path to healing and a path to survival. Weekly, Olivia Benson and the team represent an environment of compassion, sympathy and justice.”

He also stressed that the famous series has generated greater awareness among people to understand the problems of today’s society:

“The conversations that inspire the show have brought about a greater awareness and understanding of the issues. And every revelation is an opportunity to show that a victim is to be believed,” she pointed out.

