John Cena arrived at Fortnite: how to get his skin

One of the most famous characters in the history of wrestling arrived at Epic Games’ battle royale. Find out how to get it.





Fortnite keep doing amazing collaborations. Now, One of the most famous WWE wrestlers will come to the video game with an incredible skin. Find out how to get it and more.











John Cena arrived at Fortnite

John Cena He is, without a doubt, one of the most famous fighters in history who marked an entire generation. The American, who also acted in several movies, will team up with the number one battle royale and arrived in the game in the form of a skin. The man who marked a before and after in the WWEthe most important wrestling show in the world, came to Fortnite along with other amazing items.

John Cena arrives at Fortnite: all the objects he brings

It will not only be the fighter’s skin that will arrive at the battle royale, but these objects will also arrive:

Skin John Cena (includes styles Entrance Equipment Y Ring Equipment )

(includes styles Y ) WWE Champion Title Backpack Accessory



Slapping Hand Harvesting Tool



Can’t See Me Gesture

How to get the John Cena skin in Fortnite

WWE’s most famous wrestler is now available in the Epic Games battle royale store. Both the skin and all the objects it brings can be purchased with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite:

John Cena’s Lot (includes John Cena skin and its additional styles, WWE Champion Title Back Bling, Slapping Hand harvesting tool, and Can’t See Me emote): 2,000 V-Bucks



(includes John Cena skin and its additional styles, WWE Champion Title Back Bling, Slapping Hand harvesting tool, and Can’t See Me emote): Skin John Cena (includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles) + WWE Champion Title Backpack Accessory: 1,500 bucks



(includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles) + Slapping Hand Harvesting Tool : 800 bucks



: Can’t See Me Gesture: 400 bucks

The official trailer for the arrival of John Cena in Fortnite

