Joan Laporta wants FC Barcelona to tour Mexico

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain. / 07.08.2022 19:14:58





Joan Laportapresident of FC Barcelona has in mind that the club can carry out a tour in the future in Mexico. The president culé considers that the club always will be in debt to the country and would like to show his appreciation for what happened during the Spanish Civil War.

We were at risk of disappearing: Laporta

In 1936 the FC Barcelona held a tour of United States and Mexicowhich helped the club survive thanks to the money that were generated. So that Joan Laporta He recalled the 10 games that the Blaugranas played on national territory.

“We are indebted to Mexicothe same as USA. Barcelona exists today thanks to I was on tour here in 1937that there was the Civil war and had the opportunity of a tour that began in 1936. It was curious because thanks to that, the money that was collected was put into an account in Paris and that money saved Barça. We were at risk of disappearingwe had a reservation that allowed the club to continue operating and that’s because of the tourLaporta declared.

The FC Barcelona arrived by boat to Veracruz and held his first game by falling to the America club (2-0) in the Asturias Park. They later beat the atlantean (2-1), at Club Spain (5-4) and at Necaxa (4-2). They again outperformed Ray (2-1), at Eagles (3-2), lost to Austria (5-1) and finally prevailed against the Mexican team (5-2 and 3-2) and at ADO Veracruzano (7-2).