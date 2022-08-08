Jessica Chastain travels to Ukraine and follows in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie

They say that life is measured by the actions that one carries out to change things and in that you have to score a positive point for Jessica Chastain. The Oscar-winning actress has taken a step forward and it has not been to make any film or anything like it, but to take a train and travel to Ukraine to see first-hand how the war with Russia is progressing.

The interpreter from California arrived in kyiv this past Sunday, where she was received by an official Ukrainian delegation at the railway station in the Ukrainian capital. She immediately went to the Mariyinsky Palace, where the president was waiting for her, Volodymyr Zelensky. The president, dressed in his typical military green cotton shirt, whose subliminal message is the resistance of the people he presides over against the Russian invasion.

Handshake with smile included and get to work. Jessica Chastain sat at a table in one of the offices of the emblematic building with the president and members of his government. They talked about the armed conflict and perhaps designed a roadmap to schedule the visit of Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo’s wife. According to local media, the interpreter is going to visit the Children’s Hospital Okhmatdyt in kyiv, as well as Irpin, a satellite city on the outskirts of the capital that suffered significant damage after the attack by Putin’s troops.

Zelensky himself wanted to personally thank Jessica for her solidarity with the Ukrainian people, sending a message on his social networks: «The American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits by famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this, the world will listen, know and understand even more the truth about what is happening in our country. Thanks for the support! », she finished.

Jessica Chastain joins Angelina Jolie

Since the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out in February, hundreds of familiar faces have shown their support and marked positioning for the people led by Volodímir Zelenski. One of the first to do so, across the pond, was Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is always a regular at charity work.

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

Last May, he did not hesitate to appear in Ukraine to contribute his grain of sand. The interpreter of tomb Raider he visited a medical center, a boarding school, a train station and a coffee shop. However, his stay did not end in the best possible way since she had to be evacuated by bombing. Even so, he was able to carry out his work: “He came to speak with people who managed to leave the zones of hostilities and they told him that due to Russian terrorist actions they lost everything. She said that, as a mother, she is well aware of the challenges they have, especially when it comes to helping children”, commented the head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitski.