Jennifer López vs Shakira net worth: This is the difference between their fortunes

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira they are two of the best female artists of the 21st century.

They both have Latin heritage. Shakira I was born in Colombia and the family of JLO comes from Puerto Rico.

The two artists have a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollarsand both make headlines in today’s celebrity media.

Performance at the Super Bow by Jennifer López and Shakira

Jennifer Lopez expressed that working with Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV of 2020 in Miami was “the worst idea in the world”.

JLo believed that both Shakira and she could perform in any Super Bowl without the presence of the other.

It was a “nightmare since we started”.

“It was an insult to say that two Latinas were needed to do the work that has historically been done by a single artist,” said the representative of JLoBenny Medina.

What is the difference between their fortunes?

According to several tabloid media outlets, the difference between JLO’s fortune and Shakira’s net worth is between 50 and 100 million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez net worth

JLo, born July 24, 1969 in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx, of Puerto Rican parents Guadalupe Rodríguez and David López, has two sisters, Leslie and Lynda.

Jennifer Lopez knew she wanted to be a movie star ever since she appeared in the low-budget independent film my little girl.

In 1995 he received his big break with the lead role in the biographical film Selena.

according to ‘Celebrity Net Worth‘, Jennifer Lopez’s net worth in 2022 is $400 million.

Shakira’s net worth

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll I was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 2, 1977.

Shakira has a net worth of $350 million and has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Shakira also created the Barefoot Foundationwhich helps underprivileged children and provides sports education to children.

Shakira’s minimalist Miami mansion was listed for $11.6 million in 2018.

your neighbors are Matt Damon, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Bay.