Jennifer Lopez showed off her abs in the top and skirt ensemble of our dreams

Jennifer Lopez continues to bet on being the most stylish celebrity of the summer. After his parade Honeymoon in France, the newlywed singer She’s brought her impeccable wardrobe to Italy, and her latest look may be her best yet. On August 1, Lopez was photographed strolling Capri in a blue and white checkered Tory Burch top/bra and maxi skirt. If the pattern looks familiar to you, it’s because Jennifer Lawrence was recently seen with a very similar model, opting for a corset style dress from the same collection, to walk around New York.

But back to Jennifer Lopez. The star reportedly wore the ensemble, for a photo shoot, pairing it with a pair of flip-flops, pink cat-eye glasses and straight hair with curtain bangs that framed her face.

BACKGRID

If you want to buy the set for yourself, you’re in luck. The Tory Burch model is still available…if you’re willing to pay a bit of a premium. The Picnic Plaid bra currently sells for $298 on page Tory Burch website; while the skirt costs $698. If, on the other hand, Lawrence’s corset dress is more your thing, you’ll have to spend $1,198.

Lopez not only turned 53 on July 24, but has also been celebrating her recent wedding with her husband. Ben Affleck: “Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for the license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the marriage capital of the world,” Lopez shared of the intimate ceremony in her newsletter. On the JLo. The timing, Lopez wrote, was “exactly what we wanted.”

While Jennifer’s French honeymoon looks focused on feminine dresses in bold colors and prints, her Italian wardrobe seems to focus on flattering silhouettes that show off her hard-earned abs. This week, the actress was also photographed on a yacht with a sensual black look that could well be an LBD, with a print of perfectly placed abs, or a bikini that she was styling with a high-waisted skirt. In any case, she’s working for him and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

This interests you:

When Ana de Armas smiled (with Ben Affleck) and didn’t want to

Jennifer Lopez changes her platforms for the most comfortable flat sandals of the summer

The (complicated) jeans that only Jennifer Lopez can wear