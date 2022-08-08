Jennifer Lopez reveals very private backstory about her past: no one could have imagined it

Many believe that VIPs do not suffer from any kind of pain, but like everyone they have a bad time. A testimony of this from Jennifer Lopez through a story about her career.

In the age where social media rules everything, many people are using it to create quite a few problems. Some people use them in order to offend other people and those who are most targeted by what are referred to as ‘haters’ or ‘keyboard lions’ are the characters of the show. No one is excluded from critical and sometimes treacherous comments about their appearance, their job or their role in the family. Many have denounced what happened, others prefer to talk about it in more calm tones to make ordinary people understand that it is a discomfort that everyone undergoes.

Some famous people have even reported users for stalking or identity theft. Very often it happens that users use fake identities to gain visibility or even to perpetrate scams. However, the majority of these haters limit themselves to leaving derogatory comments. The same happened to international star Jennifer Lopez who tells the whole story in the documentary produced by Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez and the attack of the haters: “It was a very difficult moment”

The singer after her success for the performance in Capri and the marriage with Ben Affleck is definitely on the crest of the wave once again. But as we said before, being famous and admired doesn’t protect you from negative comments. Jennifer Lopez talked about when she was at the beginning of her career and the many difficulties to emerge in the world of music were joined by the many negative comments about her appearance of her.

The singer confessed that she was targeted for her body, since at the time of her entry into the world of entertainment the ideal of a woman was extremely different from what she was. She had a very difficult time, everyone preferred blonde and thin women, while she was curvy and brunette. This made her feel at fault because she attracted criticism from several people. Even though she tried to play it down by trying to play with it and not think about what she was being told some of these comments from her branched out inside her and never left her. But Jlo did the one thing a woman has to do, accept who she is, love herself for her own uniqueness and move on. A winning strategy, don’t you think?

