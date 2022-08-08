Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up? What is happening

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They separate? Just three weeks after their wedding in Las Vegas, the first rumors about their alleged separation were not long in coming. An article on ‘Hollywood life’ was enough to ‘trigger the alarm’ where they talk about their separated August after their honeymoon in Paris: she in Europe and he in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: rumors about separation

The news of the lightning divorce between one of the most glamorous couples of the moment has bounced on social networks just as quickly. As anticipated, an article on ‘Hollywood Life’ was enough to shake the ground under the feet of the fans. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their honeymoon in the most romantic city par excellence, will spend a separate August: he is back in Los Angeles and she who has stayed in Europe. This physical separation was enough to immediately make us think of the worst.

The truth

In reality, the couple never said they separated and even the article from which everything started did not talk at all about the end of their love story. As often happens in these cases, things were much simpler: in these days the two had separated because he had returned to Los Angeles for work commitments, however, keeping in constant contact with the wonderful Jennifer with phone calls, messages and video calls. .

So it seems to be a flash in the pan that has flared up in these hours and that has transformed the physical separation (but absolutely not sentimental of the two) into a flash divorce just a few weeks after the wedding. It goes without saying that fans can continue to sleep peacefully following the love story, the love dream of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.



