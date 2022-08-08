Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separated three weeks after getting married – Shows | NewsNQN

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separated three weeks after getting married

The actors indicated that they believe that it is the best for their relationship, for which they will separate by mutual agreement. They had been engaged in April.

Just a few days after their honeymoon ended, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to separate. Although it is a distance due to work, both assure that it is for their good and the future of their marriage.

According to a show medium, although it seemed like a controversial decision, the Hollywood stars pointed out that they preferred to separate to “strengthen ties” and also not to lose the magic or charm of the relationship.

Even this separation has to do with the individual careers of each one, taking into account the commitments they face because of their profession because it will make them “miss each other more strongly”.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger, and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making a lot of money.” extreme money. It’s a win-win situation,” wrote Hollywood Life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had married in Las Vegas

The actors announced their marriage in a message from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert town in Nevada to get a marriage license and were married in a chapel.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said.

The couple known as Bennifer resumed their relationship in 2021, after Affleck’s breakup with actress Ana de Armas, once again becoming a media and fan favorite. López and Affleck formed one of the most mediatic couples of the early 2000s, and were engaged from 2002 to 2004 until that year, a few days before their wedding, the couple canceled their engagement and announced their separation.

Jennifer Lopez made Ben Affleck sign a sexual prenuptial agreement

But, there is a specific clause that deals with the intimacy of the couple. The singer especially asked the actor that they must have a commitment to maintain a minimum of four sexual relations a week.