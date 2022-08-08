Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, divorce on the way: BUFFALO or TRUTH?

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, divorce arriving? This is the prediction of JLo’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa. Man is practically certain of it. Enough to shake the world of international gossip. The couple got married just a few weeks ago and are certainly the couple that are now in the spotlight around the world. A symbolic story of a difficult love, which fascinated all the fans. They broke up and recovered, and then moved away for many years. Eventually they realized they were made for each other (perhaps) and secretly got married. Soon after they flew to Europe for a romantic honeymoon in Paris and, in the meantime, JLo attended an event in Capri, where she performed for charity. But there are those who just don’t believe their story …

“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Won’t Last”

In fact, there are those who think that the one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is a fake union, a pure media issue. Someone has decided to put his face on it instead. This is Ojani Noa, JLo’s first husbandaccording to which “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck won’t last”.

According to Noa the du are destined very soon to divorce. For Ojani, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, the ex-wife “loves being in love”, but she loses interest very quickly after her “passion for marriages fades.” These are statements reported by Daily Mail. For the 48-year-old, Jennifer would always be looking for new stimuli both in work and in private. “I wish her and Ben the best, but I am not convinced it will last,” explained Ojani, “I think she is a person who will marry seven or eight times. I cannot see her settle down with just one person. She pushes to go further. constantly in his professional life, which is why he has had a successful career for three decades, but also in his private life. “

“He told me we would be together forever”

“Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.” Noa said. The marriage, which ended 25 years ago, according to him, could have lasted had it not been for “celebrity-eating parasites” and the media portraying him as a “penniless waiter.”

“If Ben has Lupe on his side, maybe he has a chance,” he went on to refer to Mama Guadalupe’s influence on her daughter’s life. Retracing his love affair with Jennifer, Ojani in fact attributes to the hostility of Mrs. Lopez, disappointed that the two got married in Miami and not in the Bronx, one of the causes of their divorce. “Jen was crying all the time. Her mother called her and yelled at her, trying to get her to change location. So I called Lupe [la madre di Jen, Guadalupe Lopez] and I said: “You have to stop”. It was a big mistake. From that moment on there was tension between us.