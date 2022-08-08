Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce: is it really over?

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they broke up three weeks after their wedding in Las Vegas? The news is circulating in these hours on social networks. From Facebook to Instagram, from Twitter to Tik Tok. However widespread it is, it would seem to be a beautiful and good hoax! Between Bennifer there is no break. The case was simply assembled. And it happened precisely after an article appeared in Hollywood Life magazine which spoke of the imminent separation of the two actors. However, this separation is due solely and exclusively to the respective work commitments.

Following the honeymoon a Paris, in fact, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had to separate. He returned to Los Angeles to attend to some film matters while she first landed on Capri. Then he will continue to work around Europe. An exclusively temporary separation therefore. Indeed, those directly involved – according to what some friends of the couple assure – assure that the distance can help strengthen their couple.

The 49-year-old and the 53-year-old pop star I am in contact daily between phone calls, messages and video calls. “The time they spend apart from each other makes it more beautiful to find each other. JLo loves knowing that her husband will be there for her, whatever happens “wrote Hollywood Life citing a source close to Jennifer.

