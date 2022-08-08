Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not separated, they are working separately

Good things don’t last forever. And neither do the holidays. This has happened to the artist couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who, three weeks after their secret link in Las Vegas, have made the decision to distance themselves. The reason? Concentrate on their respective jobs. They have not divorced, as some media have misunderstood and many of their fans are simply together in the distance.

The misunderstanding has arisen as a result of a news published yesterday afternoon by the media HollywoodLife. It explains that the couple has mutually agreed that it is best to take a little space, days after enjoying their intense honeymoon in Europe, to focus on their respective careers. A trip that they lived in love with their children: Emme and Max, the twins that JLo had with Marc Anthony, and Violet and Seraphina, the daughters of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. This journey left multiple memes like that of Affleck sleeping with his mouth open on the boat that took them on the Seine River or that of the photograph of the Bronx woman lying on her bed after her wedding night.

Affleck has returned to Los Angeles and López – now also surnamed Affleck – has stayed on our continent. But the happy couple has not stopped loving each other: despite not being physically in the same place, the couple continues to text and make video calls. In addition, according to a close source, they consider this as a perfect opportunity not to wear out the relationship: “The time they spend in the distance makes getting back together much better. JLo loves the fact that her husband will be there without matter what happens.”

“The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do,” a source close to the couple told the US newspaper. “In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger. It’s perfect because when they’re apart, they make an extraordinary amount of money. It’s a win-win situation.” There’s no drama, just the rented doing their thing.