Jennifer Coolidge, from American Pie, thanks the film for enhancing her sex life – Eme – 08/08/2022

The famous movie saga’american pie‘ was “the school for enhance sex life” of Jennifer Coolidgeconfessed who played the mother of ‘Stifler’.

The 60-year-old actress participated in ‘American Pie’ (1999), ‘American Pie 2’ (2001), ‘American Pie: What a wedding!’ (2003) and ‘American Pie: The Reunion’ (2012).

However, Coolidge is not only known for American comedy but has also participated in the series ‘The White Lotus’ on Amazon Prime Video; ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and in ‘We Have a Ghost’ (2022)

And although she plays more characters in different series, “American Pie” will always be her personal brand as an actress for those who follow her and are fans of her career.

How did you enhance your sex life?



The actress revealed in an interview with the media ‘Variety’ that said comedy enhanced her sexual life, as she assures that thanks to the famous saga, sex has not been lacking.

In fact, the artist said that she enjoyed the character thanks to her physical appearance.

However, he stressed that he would have preferred not to be with all the men with whom he shared in bed: “There would be 200 people with whom I would never have slept.”

The actress also pointed out that she was delighted to have been a sexually attractive older woman, which is an underexplored type of character in Hollywood: “There were great benefits to doing that movie.”

She also joked in the interview with her ‘Paulette’ character in the Reese Witherspoon-starring film ‘Legally blonde’: “Maybe I got special attention because people saw ‘Stifler’s’ mother as a ‘very legal blonde.’