Is Shakira still upset with JLo? This was her reaction after the wedding

Internet users claim that Shakira would follow upset with Jennifer Lopez after that in his documentary ‘half-time‘ of Netflix, La Diva del Bronx pointed out that acting together with the Colombian in the halftime of the Super Bowl 2020 was the worst idea in the world.

The rumor would be confirmed, because the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ did not send her best wishes to JLo for her recent marriage to the Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck.

Shakira, who we remember is going through a complicated process of separationI would not even have liked the publication in which López poses happily from his bed with his wedding ring.





What happened between JLo and Shakira?

Though Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they gave a great show, The Bronx Diva thinks that it was not a good idea to have hired two headliners for the show of the NFL.

“This is the worst idea in the world for two people to act on the superbowl. It was the worst idea in the world, “she declares in a part of her documentary, but not because she shared the stage with Shakira, but because she chose two great latin stars for the show.

Although the two did very well and hugged at the end of the show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the truth is that JLo did not feel so comfortable at the time.

