Irregularities in Mexican soccer; club owners control Liga MX

Renowned sports journalists such as Ignacio Suárez and David Faitelson declared for a special report on Channel Fourteen the irregularities that exist within professional soccer in Mexico.

They mentioned that FemexFut is the body with the greatest power over the Liga MX of soccer along with the owners of the 18 first division teams, the latter being the ones who have the power to decide what happens and what does not.

Names like that of Emilio Azcárraga from Televisa and Club América, Ricado Salinas Pliego from Azteca- Mazatlán, José González Rayados- Femsa, Jorge Hank, Caliente- Xolos, Alejandro Irarragorri; Santos-Atlas and Amaruey Vergara from Chivas control round business in Liga MX.

They specified that currently in Mexico there is 40% timeshare in soccer, something that FIFA prohibited more than 3 decades ago and that until now is not punished in the country.

For this reason, it is believed that there are cases of corruption in Liga MX, since the aforementioned owners are capable of manipulating regulations for their own convenience, since there are personal and economic interests.

As for the National Team, they indicated that despite being a “private” team, Televisa de Azcárraga and Azteca de Ricardo Salinas control it, this to generate millionaire profits in fans in the country, as well as in the United States.

They also indicated that said team owners evade taxes through donations, scholarships, free tickets and other events.

This would be related to the investigation request that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered on corruption within soccer.

Obrador mentioned that in September it will be when the head of the SAT and the Undersecretary of Security present progress on said order.