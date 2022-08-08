In full honeymoon with JLo, Ben Affleck is captured by paparazzi dead tired, why?

On July 17, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, known as JLo, and actor Ben Affleck (known for his role as Batman) got married in Las Vegas. At the ceremony, held at midnight in the Little White Wedding Chapel, one of the most famous places in that city, the artist’s children and other guests were present. It should be remembered that the artists went out again in 2021, after having ended their relationship 20 years ago.

As is traditionally done, the couple, after getting married, went on their honeymoon. The chosen destination was Paris, a place famous for being “the city of love”. In some international media some photos of the couple have been seen walking the Parisian streets.

In the middle of their honeymoon, some photographs were revealed that show the Batman actor sitting, while sleeping on a yacht, on the Seine River. The images were captured by a paparazzi and show the fatigue of the actor.

Social network users did not hesitate to comment on hypotheses about Affleck’s fatigue. Some mentioned the fatigue from the trip and others the prenuptial clause that López put in order to get married (having four sexual encounters a week).

It should be remembered that this clause caused great controversy among the artist’s followers due to the specificity of the requirement that the couple have sex at least four times a week. As expected, the matter has caused all kinds of reactions. For some followers, JLo’s request was considered an exaggeration, for others as something normal.

Since last July 17, when the couple got married, Internet users have published different memes regarding this.

wedding details

Jennifer López decided to wear two dresses for her marriage, each one with a special meaning. The musical star’s first choice wore a low-cut design, which belonged to an old movie that she did not want to reveal.

“I’ve had this dress for many years, and I was saving it and saving it and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” said the actress, who enlisted the help of Chris Appleton in preparing her look final.

The second change was a dress designed by Zuhair Murad, which stood out for its corset, strapless neckline and beautiful lace sleeves. The detail that captivated him was the veil that was implemented, in which the lace and details were essential.

Another point that aroused reactions among the fans was the witnesses they chose for the wedding, since they were their children Emme, 14 years old, and Max, their brother. As can be seen on the blog ‘On the JLo’, the vows were read in the chapel and they exchanged the rings that they would wear for “the rest of their lives”.

At the time of becoming husband and wife, the celebrities carried out a simple photo session next to a convertible pink Cadillac, which would have been used by the King of Rock, according to the singer.

One of the details that caused curiosity among the followers was López’s decision to change her last name and now be named Jennifer Lynn Affleck. This signature can be seen in the link he left on his Instagram account. Magazine People confirmed this information after accessing the marriage license record the couple filed in Clark.

Through her Instagram account, JLo posted a photo a day after her marriage, in which she is seen smiling.