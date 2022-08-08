‘Imagined Fates’ / Looking for the Jurassic Zoo

The premise with which Steven Spielberg built a masterpiece like Jurassic Park it was so real that Millions of people believed that it was possible to recover the dinosaurs.

Namely, the DNA of the dinosaurs it had been trapped in a mosquito that, in turn, had survived the passage of millions of years, encased in a naturally created ball of amber. From there, cloning dinosaurs was sewing and singing. Is it or is it not a wonder? Obviously, Michael Crichtonauthor of the work on which the film is based, also has a lot to do with this jewel of contemporary cinema.

Well, contemporary or not so much, well jurassic-park is on its way to turning 30, having premiered in 1993.

The good thing about this film is that, no matter how much time passes, it remains valid and achieves the goal that Spielberg surely set from the beginning: make everyone who sees your film want to visit JurassicPark.

And in case someone doubted whether or not to visit the park, Steven Spielberg had the mischief to place Sir Richard Attenborough as manager of the park, Sam Neill and Laura Dernas a paleontologist and paleontobotany and, as if that were not enough, to Jeff goldblum as a reckless doomsayer of what might happen, placing it next to an XL dinosaur excrement.

For the love of the Triceratops, if you have to risk your life against velociraptors, let it be with this team.

Beyond more or less unsuccessful sequels, the magic of jurassic-park is still in force and the world, despite how dangerous they were, still longing for the new coming of the dinosaurs. As this will never come, we have to settle for the closest thing we have: JurassicPark.

Indeed, It cost 63 million dollars, which would end up turning into 1,029 million at the box office, being the highest grossing film in history until the arrival of titanica in 1997. Monstrous.

