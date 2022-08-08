If you want to use your Apple AirPods on Android, here’s your app

The Android community presents CAPod, a complementary app to use AirPods on Android that is also free and open source.

If you have switched from iPhone to Androidsomething quite rare these days, surely you have realized that there is no app that allows you use your AirPods wireless headphones with all their functions on AndroidAnd it is that Apple is still determined to keep its services and products within the walls of Cupertino.

We are facing a case similar to that of the transfer of files between iOS and Android via Bluetooth, which Apple sticks to its exclusive AirDrop protocol, and in this case although you can connect the AirPods to an Android mobile and listen to your music or make callsthe truth is that until now, and although Google has published most of its apps and services also on iOS, there isn’t one companion app that allows us to get the most out of to none of the headphones true wireless of the Apple.

And we said until now because the developer community has gotten down to work, and effectively from xda-developers they present us with CAPod, the first AirPods management app for Android which is also open source and completely free for users.

Download (Free) CAPod – Companion for AirPods | Google Play Store

3 advantages and 2 disadvantages of using AirPods with an Android mobile

Among the functions that were lost without companion app in Android for the AirPods there were precisely some key options such as the battery check available on each headset individually, as well as in the charging case, or also the possibility of modify playback controls of the headphones.

And this is precisely what CAPod comes to offer us, which becomes the most decent alternative to effectively pair Apple AirPods with any Android deviceexpanding its functionality outside of the iOS ecosystem.

If you liked AirPods but were not satisfied with the default options, which are the only ones possible on Android, now with CAPod you can scan the environment of the smartphone to find compatible Apple or Beats headphone models, revealing an information card that will show us a lot of useful information: signal parameters, the status of the device, the battery percentage separately for each earphone and its case, whether each earphone is put in the box or in the ear, whether audio is playing or not, which earphone is acting as a microphone , And so, a long etcetera…

The app promises to improve, and despite offering us multiple data that was impossible to obtain on Android, for now still can’t afford us to reassign the controls or enable AirPods compatibility with smart assistants on androidsomething that would be ideal to complete the circle.

My AirPods companion app for Android is now open-source: https://t.co/eewpRCqi6U — Matthias Urhahn (@d4rken) July 25, 2022

Other options that we see further are those of bringing the Spatial Audiofor example, and we assume that this will require software and licenses that Apple surely incorporates in its devices in an exclusive and protected way.

Something is something, anyway, so You no longer have to throw away your AirPods or sell them at a loss if you switch from Apple and their iPhones to any Android device… Good news!

