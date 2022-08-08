“If they screw you on the bench…, well, it warms you up”

The Tigres coach explained that Luis Almada complained that he was talking to the fourth referee, a situation that they also did in Pachuca

the strategist of tigers, Michael Herreraexplained the incident where he confronted Luis Almada, brother of William Almadaat the end of the first half of the match played against Pachucacorresponding to the seventh day of the 2022 Opening Tournament.

“We go and talk to the referee as they do, but suddenly they complain about what we do and we don’t complain about the rival, they can do whatever they want, but if they screw you on the bench… , they are telling you, well, obviously it warms you up, but it didn’t go beyond that, discussions nothing more, “he said.

After finishing the initial part, when they were going to go to the dressing rooms, the helmsman approached Almada to claim him, for which Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruíz, Herrera’s assistant, had to intervene to prevent him from becoming older.

Louis Almada is registered in Liga MX as coach of the U-20 team of the Tuzos, but in the duel against tigers appeared as Technical Director, as stated in the arbitration certificate, due to the suspension match of William Almada.

After the incident, both left the field of play for the break, but they had an exchange of words in the framework of that match, in which at that time the cats were down on the scoreboard 1-0.

The Tigres coach explained the incident he had with Guillermo Almada’s brother. imago7

Regarding the match, the helmsman said that his team made a mistake at the start with the expulsion of Jesús Angulo, after he committed a foul on Avilés Hurtado on the edge of the area in the first minutes of the match.

“Unfortunately we made a mistake very early in the game, giving away a card and we tried it, I think the team had great determination to achieve it, the goal did not fall, Ustari took two or three balls and in the end another mistake, we gave away spaces and they converted the second.

“However, we like the attitude and determination of the team, we cannot be giving each game a man, I see it difficult in today’s football, they end up getting tired because of the effort they make on the field,” he added.

Michael Herrera He asserted that he ended up upset after the match, because they did not achieve the desired objective, which was to win the three units in dispute at the Hidalgo stadium.

tigers They came to that match preceded by a five-game win streak in Apertura 2022, but now they suffered their second loss, which meant they were left with 15 units.