If there is a word that can define the donut of Pass word that’s emotion. And it is that the duels between Rafa and Orestes are usually decided in the last seconds for the enjoyment of the spectators.

This Monday they played for a jackpot of 1,384,000 euros and, despite the fact that none of them took itplayed a great duel that ended up being won by the man from Seville, so the man from Burgos will have to play The blue chair on the next show.

The first to start was Orestes, who in his Rosco 211 had 159 seconds to solve it. After answering five questions that Roberto Leal asked him, he decided to pass the word.

Rafa, for his part, in his Rosco 49 had 153 seconds, of which he used a total of 20 to respond to four lettersreturning the turn to his opponent.

Orestes and Rafa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

The Sevillian was the first to finish the first round with 20 hits, no mistakes and 45 seconds ahead. His rival took a little longer, but finished it with 18 hits, no misses and 43 seconds.

Rafa hit three and stood with 23 hits. The presenter explained to the man from Burgos that he would need four letters to tie: “I have two, but they don’t come to me”. After hitting two, he missed on the M.

“You have to remove all the remaining ones,” Leal warned him, to which Orestes replied: “I look like Tom Cruise, I’m on an impossible mission, let’s see what happens”.

But the P also failed, accumulating two errors and running out of chances to draw with Rafaso you will have to play your continuity in the program in The blue chair.