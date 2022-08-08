“I hated recording my first album”

Billie Eilish’s first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, was released in 2019 Billie Eilish comes up with a surprising statement about the production of her already historic first album, released three years ago but universally considered a masterpiece of modern dark pop. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is a record that in many ways has marked a full stop for a whole conception of pop and music in recent years. Nevertheless: “I hated every second of it”, the Los Angeles singer reveals today. “I hated writing it. I hated recording it. I literally hated it. I would have done anything else. I remember thinking: ‘There’s no way I’m going to do another album after this one. Absolutely not ‘”As we know (and fortunately) in 2021 she changed her mind and created her second job, Happier Than Ever.

It seems that in the meantime things have changed and that the problem lay especially in the “external” influences (albeit reduced to a minimum) in the production of the disc. And today, in fact, the singer insists on the fact that: “Nobody can put their beak on it anymore. We are there literally me and finneas and no one else “.

In fact, the one followed by the two brothers constitutes not only a new model of music production – home and, indeed, bedroom – but calls into question all the practices followed so far in this regard, especially by virtue of the remarkable results achieved. Which, with the first album alone, they led to millions and millions of sales and streams.

Source: Far Out Magazine

