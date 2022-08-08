How to make Bambi, mermaid or foxy eyes.

mermaid eyes

These mythological creatures are characterized by the power to hypnotize, so by recreating this makeup you will achieve an impactful look full of confidence and attraction. Think of the look of Bella Hadid or Megan Fox, who are faithful supporters of this trend. The whole trick is to intensify the look.

Bella Hadid

(via instagram @tuddynana)



With an eyeliner, draw a line on the outermost area of ​​the eye, going over the natural crease before the eyebrow. Then line the inner corner for a slanted eye look and just below the waterline. Now, with a small brush and black shadow, blur the lines and apply a little highlighter inside. The idea is not to apply shadow or outline above the pupil. We love how mysterious and effortless this look is. Try it during the weekend!

Megan fox

(via instagram @meganfox)



Foxy/Cat Eyes

These eyes mimic more the look of a feline, or a fox. The key is in the way you comb your brows to create a raised or straight arch, allowing your eyes to appear slanted and longer. To achieve perfect foxy eyes, you need a thin-tipped eyeliner in shades of brown to make it look natural and achieve a lifting effect.

Em Rat

(via instagram @emrata)



Start by creating a wing on the outer part of your eyes from the center of the lid to the brow line, then lightly blend and apply a little shadow to seal. Using the same shade, drag the tear line towards your nose and highlight with a light shadow. For the lashes, focus on applying the mascara horizontally and only on the outer part, to lengthen your look.