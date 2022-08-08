How to know if they spy on conversations- Uno TV

WhatsApp Web: How to know if they spy on conversations. Photo: Getty Images

Millions of people use whatsapp web and the online privacy It is something fundamental if you do it from your personal computer. Therefore, Meta launched a new extension that will allow you to discover if someone is spying on your conversations without your consent.

The new Code Verify is an open source browser extension that allows you to verify the authenticity of who uses whatsapp web. It will notify you immediately if your version is not authentic or has been modified.

Mobile phones have security verification protocols to ensure that your WhatsApp downloaded is authentic and has not been modified. Code Verify It was created as a solution to your security, so that you have greater peace of mind about your messages.

How does the new Code Verify in whatsapp web?

This browser extension protects your conversations in browsers Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. It is downloaded from Chrome Web Store or in Microsoft Store and already installed you can see that in whatsapp web It will appear in the upper right corner and will show you three colors depending on your security status:

Green : nobody spies on you

: nobody spies on you Yellow : there are interferences, you have to refresh the page

: there are interferences, you have to refresh the page Red : there is a security problem, ask for help Code Verify

The browser extension Code Verify provides the same protections as mobile apps have for the web, because it scans a Javascript code of the app and makes sure it matches your whatsapp web. If there are any inconsistencies, the extension will alert you immediately.

Code Verify works in association with cloudflaresecurity and web infrastructure company that provides independent and transparent verification of the code you receive in whatsapp web.

Now that you know, use the extension Code Verify to ensure that you are not being spied on. If you want more information visit this link.