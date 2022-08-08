Hollywood stars who no longer like Johnny Depp’s post on Amber Heard’s trial

Since the more than 6,000 pages of documents that were not approved to reach Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard came to light, it seems that things are changing in Hollywood and even on Twitter. The papers range from bizarre accusations to serious indictments such as evidence tampering and disturbing text messages with Marilyn Manson. All this has made many people on social networks begin to rethink the hate campaign against Heard, but it is also Several Hollywood stars have removed the “like” from the publication that Depp shared on Instagram after winning the trial. And this has not gone unnoticed.

To have a bit of context, let’s remember that Depp first sued The Sun in the UK for calling him “abuser” and lost his mind Well, the judge then determined that there was plenty of evidence to affirm that Depp had abused his then-partner, Amber Heard. The actor also sued her for defamation, but he did it in Virginia, and he did win this lawsuit. Heard was sentenced to pay 10.35 million dollars in compensation and receive 2 million from Depp’s lawyer, a figure that has cost him to get to appeal the process. The fact is that when all that ended on June 1, both shared their personal reflections on Instagram and Depp’s publication received some support that has now disappeared.

I do not like it anymore

What Depp uploaded was an image with a text that showed “truly grateful” towards the jury that has “returned to life” and said feel you “in peace” Y “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from everyone.” According to Yahoo, a Twitter user, @k4mil1aa, has compared the likes of the celebrities that the publication now has with the list that Reddit compiled at the time and among them are no longer Elle Fanning, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner or Joey King.

In addition, they have also withdrawn the like Bruce Campbell, Riley Keough, Mckenna Grace, Christina Hendricks and Jennifer Coolidge, that only looking at film and television personalities. Actress Julia Fox from ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ has reiterated his public support for Heard this very week and @k4mil1aa’s Twitter thread also lists those who have supported pro-Heard posts from the beginning, including Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, John Legend, Edward Norton, Lena Headey, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Some of the accusations revealed in the 6,000 pages of documents include statements from Depp’s former manager claiming that people from Disney called him to reproach him that the actor arrived “drunk and high” to the filming of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’, messages with Manson proposing to stage their own real version of ‘Salo or the 120 Days of Sodom’ and that an attempt was made to use Heard’s past as a stripper against her at trial. Part of Depp’s medical history also appears, which includes several drugs for shingles and ensures that she suffers from erectile dysfunction, which Heard’s defense considered the “motivation for abuse”.