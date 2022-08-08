He is suspended four games for this dangerous foul

JOHANNESBURG

The South African wing, Kurt-Lee Arendse, was suspended for four games after committing a dangerous foul in his team’s victory against New Zealand (26-10) on Saturday in the opening match of the Rugby Championship, the organizers of the competition announced on Monday.

4 week suspension for Kurt-Lee Arendse pic.twitter.com/Z2sqbIYToD — Rugby Journalism (@Perrugby) August 8, 2022

Fly half Beauden Barrett took a hit after Arendse jumped to catch a shot in the 75th minute of play in Nelspruit. The crash caused both players to withdraw injured from the field.

Australian referee Angus Gardner booked the Springbok rugbier with a red card before the South African was stretchered off the play field.

Barret, who suffers from discomfort in the neck, will undergo a review before All Blacks manager Ian Foster on Thursday unveils the squad for the second test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Taking into account mitigating factors, including the player’s clean court record and his admission of guilt, the gaming review committee reduced the suspension to four weeks (matches),” the institution said in a statement.

Therefore, the player will be suspended for four weeks (matches), until September 17, 2022, inclusive,” the agency continued, before specifying that the South African faced a suspension of up to eight weeks (matches).

Arendse will miss the second test in New Zealand, two games in Australia and one in Argentina, before being available for the second leg against the Pumas in Durban on September 24.

Arendse, 26, won her first cap against Wales last month. and played against the All Blacks due to injury to star winger Cheslin Kolbe.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part, Excelsior’s materials without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.