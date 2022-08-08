“He is in good spirits and undergoing treatment”

Danish film director Lars vonTrier, 66 years old, creator of films such as nymphomaniac, antichristY Melancholia suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

This was reported on Monday. Zentropethe production company founded by him and with which he has been associated throughout his artistic career.

“Lars is in a good cheer up and being treated for his symptoms. The work to finish Riget Exodus will continue as planned, ”says a statement about his next tape.

Because of his illnessVon Trier will only participate “in a limited way” in interviews related to the premiere of his next work.

The news was released to avoid possible speculation about the state of Health of the director before the premiere of his film.

Co-founder of the so-called Dogma movement, Von Trier is one of the filmmakers most prestigious living Europeans, with a solid three-decade career in which he has directed titles such as Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark (Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival) and Dogville.

Von Trier polemics

björk accused that the Dane had sexually harassed her, within the framework of the #MeToo movement.

The singer said that during the making of Dancer In The Dark it was violated and swore he would never act again.

Nicole Kidmanthe actress of Dogvilledid not return for the sequel and stated that working with the Dane left her terrified.

Kidman felt so attacked that she even asked the director: “Do you hate women?”

while the actor John C Reilly dropped out of filming the sequel to Dogville, Manderley (2005), when Von Trier asked him to participate in the slaughter of a donkey.