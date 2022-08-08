HBO wants more ‘single-season thrillers’ and workplace comedies

With big hits like euphoria Y Successionas well as highly anticipated titles such as spin off of Game of Thrones, the house of the dragon, HBO remains the place for prestige television. cable chain premium earned 108 Emmy nominations, beating Netflix, and Succession stood as the most nominated program in the vote, closely followed by The White Lotus.

Its sister brand, the chain HBO Max also did well, racking up 32 nominations for its original series, including 17 for the Jean Smart comedy. Hacks.

Discovery’s acquisition of HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, to form Warner Bros. Discovery has raised questions about how the company’s new ownership could ultimately affect both the network’s and the network’s programming choices. cable television company. So far, one important component hasn’t changed: programming chief Casey Bloys recently renewed his contract with the company for another 5 years.

Despite the fact that two television agents have pointed out Business Insider While HBO and HBO Max appeared to have halted purchases until the fall as a result of the merger, an HBO spokesperson said there had been no such freeze, and that the programming teams were continuing business as usual. The Kate Winslet Limited Series ThePalace, for example, it was just announced this week, one of the two new HBO projects to which it is linked.

However, there are areas that are suffering cuts: dead line reported Friday that HBO Max is planning to cut live-action, kids and family programming.

So, at least for now, What are HBO and HBO Max looking for in a television series? According to television representatives and an internal agency document shared with Business InsiderHBO’s mandate for this summer hasn’t changed much.

“They will always consider that if you can see it on any other network, it’s not HBO,” the document says.

HBO and HBO Max are looking for “premium character series”

The appetite on both platforms, according to a scripted television representative at a major talent agency, is for “character shows premium —anything you’d get a movie star to star in.”

The HBO and HBO Max programming teams are separate, and drama executives outnumber comedy executives at both venues, which is not surprising given the current demand for comedy series on streaming services. streaming.

HBO, which has never had a problem attracting high-end talent, is unsurprisingly looking for dramas that “push boundaries” and shows that explore “love, marriage, sex and sexuality,” according to the document. .

The document notes that the network wants contemporary family dramas, stories about family and female projects, in particular. “single-season thrillers that can count on high-level actresses”. (Although the document notes that HBO does not want projects similar to already broadcast series, these qualifiers sound very similar to the recent success Mare of Easttownalso starring Winslet).

Projects that explore other cultures and offer diverse voices, as well as “elevated” youth material, are welcome. As for comedies, the network has indicated that it is looking for workplace comedies, as well as joint series of veep Y Silicon Valley.

The agent noted that HBO wants to focus on servicing the overall deals it has struck with creators. However, that doesn’t mean those producers and writers are going to find a spot on the board.

“They killed all the JJ Abrams series, which is crazy, because there were many of them, expensive genre series,” says the agent about the co-creator of lostwhose production company Bad Robot has a global deal with WarnerMedia.

Abrams sci-fi drama demimondewhich landed a direct-to-series order in 2018, was scrapped in June after its reported budget of $200 million—more than House of the Dragon— was under the microscope under the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, according to the hollywoodreporter. A year earlier, HBO Max had rejected over lookan Abrams series inspired by The glowdepending on the medium.

While former WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar was excited about Game of Thrones and its spinoffsthe agent said it’s not yet clear what Zaslav’s approach will be to programming at Warner properties like HBO.

HBO Max, the ‘populist premium’ brand

The HBO Max brand is newer and less defined than HBO’s flagship, but it has found a following thanks to original series like The flight attendant, Hack and Our flag means deathby Taika Wattiti.

According to the agency document, the chain is looking for female thrillers such as Stewardessdirected by Katie Cuoco, or limited series like Stairs. The document also notes the mystery series Knives Out and that of young adults Never Have I Ever as good examples of comedies you could pull off.

Agent called HBO Max’s appetite for programming “populist premium“, with a broader audience than its cable counterpart premium.