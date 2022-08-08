Happy Birthday Denzel Washington! These are the best movies of the actor

Partying! The actor, director and producer, Denzel Washington is turning 67 years old, which brings with it a long list of award-winning films.

Here we remember the iconic roles he has played throughout his career.

Denzel Washington’s career

Denzel Washington’s career officially began in 1981.

The actor was undecided about a career in journalism or medicine but finally turned to acting and began his studies at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

The actor began shooting movies in 184 with the film story of a soldier.

From there, came a career of historical films for the actor.

Denzel Washington has 4 children: Olivia, Malcolm, Katia and John David.

He has been married to Pauletta Washington since 1983, that is, his marriage is one of the few in Hollywood that remains intact.

Denzel Washington Awards

The actor has impressed audiences as well as the Academies and award shows.

Denzel Washington won around 43 awards, including Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor at the Oscars.

On the other hand, the actor had a great leap to fame with the leading role in Malcolm X, a film by filmmaker Spikee Lee.

In it, Washington plays a leader of black nationalism.

His performance was such that Martin Scorsese named it one of the best movies of the nineties.

Denzel Washington Movies

The actor Denzel Washington has many titles to his credit, in which those with a black social plot stand out.

Here we leave you a small list of Denzel Washington’s most acclaimed films

‘Flesh & Blood’ of the year 1979 directed by Jud Taylor.

Also, ‘License to Kill’ in 1984, ‘Cry Freedom’ in 1987 by Richard Attenborough.

One of the most acclaimed, ‘Times of Glory’ in 1989 by filmmaker Edward Zwick.

‘The Pelican Brief’ which gave Alan J Pakula an Oscar nomination.

In Mexico, one of his most recognized films is “Man on Fire” due to the problems they handle in the film without mentioning that it is recorded in our country.

In the early 2000s, the actor won the best actor award for his performance in Antonie Fuqua’s ‘Training Day’.

His role in ‘American Gangster’ in 2007 as Frank Lucas was impressive.

On the other hand, he continues to play roles such as ‘Assault on the Pelham 123 train’ in 2009 with Tony Scott.

In 2010 he released the movie ‘unstoppable’.

Without a doubt, Denzel Washington’s performances and his high career make him stand out as one of the best on the big screen.