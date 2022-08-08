Gwyneth Paltrow referred to the wedding of her ex, Ben Affleck, with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they surprised the whole world a few days ago, when they decided to get married in secret in Las Vegas, accompanied only by their children as witnesses. “Stay long enough and you just might have the time of your life in Vegas at 12:30 a.m. in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the person you’ll spend a lifetime with. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for,” the singer wrote when confirming the news.

Now, who decided to break the silence and talk about the recent bomb that grabbed the attention of all of Hollywood on July 16 was the actress Gwyneth Paltrowformer partner of the Batman actor, who has no problem talking about his love past.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at their wedding.

Gwyneth Paltrow Y Ben Affleck they met while shooting the movie shakespeare in love. She was already a renowned star and had just ended her romantic relationship with Brad Pitt, which had given much to talk about. There she was crushed by her cast partner and they started dating.

They were together from 1997 to early 1999 and broke up. But some time later, the actress convinced her current husband to Jennifer Lopez to star alongside her in the movie Bounce. That made spending so much time together give each other another chance, but in October 2000 they broke up completely.

It seems that things did not go well between them, because at that time Ben Affleck H.talked about his ex-girlfriend and said that the ideal man for Gwyneth Paltrow He would be someone just like his father. In turn, the actress said that the ideal woman for the actor would be “any type of stripper or anyone who serves cold beer in a bikini”, making it clear that there was nothing cool between them.

Soon after, Ben began a love affair with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he proposed marriage in those years. She was the woman with whom he bet on love again after separating from her blonde, so marrying her now, 19 years later, could stir up things from Paltrow’s past.

Gwyneth and Ben when they were dating.

However, time passed and all that was forgotten, because now, consulted by his followers on social networks, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how he feels about the recent wedding of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez and surprised with the answer: “Love! So romantic! I am very happy for them.”