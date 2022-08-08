Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the wedding of her ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Digital Millennium

Ben Affleck has sustained mediatic romances with other Hollywood stars. before meeting Jennifer Lopez 20 years ago, the actor had a courtship with Gwyneth Paltrow for around three years. Despite the fact that their breakup did not take place in the best terms, as the statements they made shortly after suggested, the actress from Hombre de Hierro He did not hesitate to express his opinion regarding the marriage of his ex.

It was during a question and answer session that she organized in her Instagram stories where the founder of the Goop brand spoke of the unexpected wedding that bennifer -as the couple calls themselves- celebrated in Las Vegas on July 16.

The opinion of Gwyneth Paltrow came about when a follower asked how he felt about his ex joining. The actress pointed out that she was happy because finally Ben and JLo have reached the altar, showing that she has smoothed things over with her ex.

“Love! So romantic! So happy for them!” wrote the famous, 49 years old.

This is not the only time that the actress speaks about bennifer. In October 2003, months after the couple had put their first engagement on hold, Paltrow He spoke of the difficult situation that the couple was going through and wished that everything would be solved, almost two decades had to pass for that to happen.

“Ben makes life difficult for himself. He has a lot of complications and, you know, he really is a great guy, so I hope it works out.”he said in an interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her romance with Ben Affleck

Over the years, Paltrow has pondered why her relationship with Ben Affleck fell through. During her participation in the program of Howard Stern, the actress assured that the actor is not prepared to maintain a serious courtship.

“He’s super smart and really talented and funny. But he wasn’t in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend.”said in 2015 Paltrow, who is currently married to the American producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuck.

Gwyneth and Ben met on the set of shakespeare love in 1997. The crush occurred immediately and they started dating. But three years later, in 2000, they announced their separation.

