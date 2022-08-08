Guardiola: “A week ago Haaland was incapable, now he’s the new Alan Shearer or Cristiano Ronaldo …”

«Erling has been scoring goals since he was born, I don’t see why he shouldn’t have scored with us. The great strikers are never satisfied: they want more, more and more “

The sniper is back. Two goals with two shots in the first match in the Premier League. That’s right: 75.8% ball possession and 831 passes, but only two shots. Luckily there is Erling Haaland to put them in and immediately respond to the controversy (perhaps too much) after the colorless performance in the Community Shield against Liverpool. He redeems himself immediately, giving the English championship his business card. Amazing? Not for Guardiola, who defended the club’s big investment in the microphones of Sky Sports.

“A week ago Erling Haaland was incapable, now he’s the new Alan Shearer or Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo”

Pep insists:

«Haaland’s double is important for him and for us. He has been scoring goals since he was born, I don’t see why he shouldn’t have scored them with us. I don’t have to teach him anything from this point of view. I was lucky, I coached Lionel Messi in his career. Messi is someone who always wanted more when he scored. The great strikers are never satisfied: they want more, more and more. Haaland is like that “