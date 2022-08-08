Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Gamora have a new love?

There are now many rumors circulating around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since there are still no clear and official elements of the plot of James Gunn’s film. One of these rumors would like the Gamora to Zoe Saldana engaged in a romantic relationship with Adam Warlock, the highly anticipated new character in the film who will have the face of Will Poulter.

Now, Poulter himself faces rumors of Adam’s involvement with Gamora. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, a Will Poulter he was asked to answer the theory about his character. The theory in question predicts that Adam Warlock is having an affair with Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Poulter responded in a decidedly confused manner, and went on to say that he didn’t even realize this was a theory before the interview. “I didn’t even know about this [teoria]. This is breaking news for me. This is the expectation for volume 3, right? “

Obviously this answer does not confirm and does not deny the rumor, as it should be at this point, also because there are still a few months left for the film to be released in theaters.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillanwith Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Together with them are the newcomers to the MCU Daniela Melchior, Will PoulterMaria Bakalova And Chukwudi Iwujiwith Poulter confirming he is playing the role of Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji it is instead the new interpreter who will be the bad one, the High Evolutionary.