Gross! Reveal “disgusting” habits of KFC, Burger King, Soriana, and Sirloin Stockade

The influencer and youtuber Maire Wink made on her Instagram account, that several food workers revealed the most disgusting habits.

The influencer and youtuber Maire Wink revealed that food workers revealed the disgusting habits of large fast food restaurants, and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) It was one of the most notable.

Through Instagram, revealed the most disgusting habits of restaurants of food where they worked.

Maire Wink opened a survey box under the name “Anonymous confession from the company where you work”, and the disclosures were in greater proportion about fast food companies.

The food restaurants that were crossed out for not having good hygiene when preparing food or serving it were:

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

Burger King

soriana

The hope

Potzollcalli

Sirloin Stockade

Thank you Mother Vegan Taqueria

According to testimonials, KFC It is the store most pointed out for not complying with good hygiene habits, since at least three workers of the company revealed that: the ice is made with non-potable water

The chicken and the salad it is sold even if they are spoiled

“In KFC once the chicken spoiled and we marinated it with Hot Crunch to hide the smell”, “In KFC the salad is kept in the fridge for about 3 weeks until it smells uglier than normal”, “In KFC They also make ice with tap water.”

In the case of Burger Kinga worker said that old expired vegetables are mixed with vegetable new not to waste.

But the most shocking thing was revelation from another user, who said “At Burger King we wash the trash cans with the same fiber as the dishes.”

In soriana the supermarket chain was singled out for selling expired cakes: “When a cake is expired and visible, they just remove the icing and change the date.”

The bakery The hopewhere they ensure that they sell the cakes until they spoil.

“In La Esperanza we taste expired cakes with a straw and you sell them until they spoil.”

Sirloin Stockadebuffet and specialty cuts of meat He also had two complaints about disgusting habits, which were: