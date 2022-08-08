“Go away”, the fans against Cristiano Ronaldo: tension in Manchester

Still tension in Manchester, United side, with the fans who on social networks take a clearly critical position towards Cristiano Ronaldo

It has been very complicated weeks for Cristiano Ronaldo both from a personal and a professional point of view. But the home defeat with which United made their Premier League debut risks complicating things even more.

The personal problems of CR7 concern the health conditions of his daughter born in a very complicated twin birth by his wife Georgina on 18 April.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a complicated situation

A complicated and delicate personal and family situation with the player much tried by the death of the second twin, who died shortly after birth. But also from the health conditions of the child and his wife, who were also emotionally broken after giving birth.

Personal matters that have not been treated in a very delicate way by the English press.

The fans don’t want him anymore

This would have been precisely one of the reasons that would have led Ronaldo to desert the retirement of the team, moreover with the permission of the club and to start its preparation very late. Meanwhile Jorge Mendeshis agent, was looking for other negotiations to lead Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester: attempts with the Bayern and the real Madrid they went bankrupt. And the prosecutor rejected a very interesting offer from the Galatasaray who is setting up a respectable team. But he does not play the Champions League, the minimum necessary condition to close an agreement with the player.

Meanwhile the Manchester United faced training problems due to the absence of Martialinjured and probably unavailable for the whole month.

Ronaldo was among the squads of the scheduled match against Brighton. Initially on the bench he entered with the team under 0-2 at home, at Old Trafford and with the fans anything but tender towards both the team and the champion.

A few hours earlier a group of supporters of the Red Devils started a social campaign of dissent towards the player: #RonaldoOut. His willingness to leave the club at all costs is under accusation. The reconfirmation of him with the respect of the existing contract seems to be convenient for everyone: for the club and also for the player. But not to the fans who, even during the match against Brighton, which later lost 2-1, United scored only thanks to an own goal, reiterated a certain irritation towards the player.

The fans did not miss Ronaldo’s attitude of detachment on the bench especially towards the coach Ten Hag. Difficult days. And the season begins in the worst possible way.