Giancarlo Esposito has spoken with Marvel Studios and would like to play Professor X

Giancarlo Esposito is famous for his roles in series like Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Boys Y The Mandalorian, but he is also recognized on social media for all the roles he hasn’t played and some fans would like him to. After all, aside from John Krasinski as Reed Richards, Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, and Willem Dafoe as the Joker, it’s not uncommon to see fancast who imagine Esposito as a variety of figures from the comics ranging from Mr. Freeze or Lex Luthor on the DC side to Norman Osborn and Doctor Doom on the Marvel side.

But until now the actor has not formally joined any of those universes in the field of live-action and, if he did, he would have a very specific ambition for the MCU.

Esposito recently participated in the panel of a Countdown City Geeks convention and took advantage of that instance to talk about the rumors or conjectures of his potential participation in the Marvel Studios franchise.

More about Marvel Studios

Specifically, the actor said that he has spoken with Marvel Studios: “I haven’t worked for Marvel yet, (but) I’ve been in a room with them and talked to them,” the actor pointed out. All before repeating some of the fancast that have been done with his figure. “There’s talk of Magneto, there’s talk of Doctor Freeze (sic), there’s talk of Doctor Doom, and there’s Professor X,” Esposito said.

Thus, when asked by the host of the panel regarding who he would like to interpret, Esposito said: “Choose one? I’m going to go with something that’s a little bit different and put him in the universe: Professor X.”

Of course, none of this is to say that Esposito will effectively be the Charles Xavier of the MCU. Remember that so far Marvel Studios hasn’t even confirmed their plans for the X-Men. However, it is still striking that the actor, like Taron Egerton with Wolverine, announces to the four winds that he wants to be part of the new live-action version of the mutants.