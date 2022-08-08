Gaiman’s neighbor who starred in a “love scene” with a famous Spanish actress who lives in Los Angeles – ADNSUR

Mario “Roka” Dominguez, municipal employee of Gaiman, starred in a heartbreaking love scene on the Tik Tok social network with the beautiful Spanish actress and influencer Denise Borraz Trepat.

Denise Borraz herself, based in Los Angeles, California, celebrated the performance of Gaiman’s neighbor, who in fiction ends a relationship with her after some “slips” that she would have had in Gaiman and Dolavon.

In the social network, Denise Borraz makes a parody of the impossible love relationship between Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the movie “A Place Called Notting Hill” (1999), in which he is an unknown bookseller and she is a celebrity.

In his performance Mario “Roka” Domínguez -with a little more self-esteem than Hugh Grant- moves Notting Hill to the Gaiman and Dolavon estates, and directly breaks the relationship with Julia Roberts, played by the Spanish influencer.

“They told me that they saw you yesterday with the yorda in the plaza for kisses, then you went to Dolavon, I don’t know,” this version of the Valley heartthrob answers a grieving Denise Borraz.

In the scene, very funny, she denies it and tries to explain to him that Fame isn’t real and I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her. paraphrasing Julia Roberts’ script when she begs Hugh Grant to stay with her.

“That’s what they told me blonde, I made a decision and I don’t want to continue with you anymore”, He is answered by this gallant version of Gaiman who is more like the unshakable Humphrey Bogart than the frail English actor from Notting Hill.

“I was famous in Gaiman”, Gaiman’s neighbor finishes off in this performance that was celebrated by Denise Borraz herself on Tik Tok.