‘Furiosa’: First leaked images of Anya Taylor-Joy on set

‘Furiosa’, a prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, continues to be immersed in its filming. Sydney (Australia) is serving as the setting for this film that once again features George Miller at the controls. Miller directs and is also a co-writer (with Nick Lathouris) of this film starring Anya Taylor-Joy with Chris Hemsworth as her main villain, a young Immortan Joe.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognizable filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa https://t.co/3i23EJ6R1B ? Daily Mail UK (@DailyMailUK) August 4, 2022

In the first leaked images of said filming we already saw the peculiar characterization of Hemsworth, along with the one that Taylor-Joy rolls in the skin of Furiosa, a character played by Charlize Theron in ‘Fury Road’. The actress, whom we have recently seen in ‘The Northman’ or ‘Last Night in Soho’, embodies a younger version of the aforementioned post-apocalyptic warrior which we will see with his bionic arm. At least that is what the photos shared by the British Daily Mail suggest, images in which Taylor-Joy can be seen characterized as Furiosa, a character missing one of his limbs. Thus, as a ‘manga’, the interpreter wears a chroma key that will be later replaced by digital retouching.

‘Furiosa’, which completes its cast with Tom Burke, Angus Sampson and Nathan Jones; It already has an official synopsis that focuses on the kidnapping of its protagonist: “As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. While touring the Wasteland they come across the Citadel, presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance in the area, Furiosa must survive many trials as she searches for a way to find her way home.”.

A challenge

Taylor-Joy points out that, of course, intense physical preparation is necessary to embody the role of Furiosa, but that mental strength is something that she has also wanted to work on for a very demanding role. “I had to become strong enough to be able to pull this movie. [Eso supone una] emotional, physical and mental strength“comments this actress on whose shoulders rests the weight of a film whose premiere is scheduled for 2024.