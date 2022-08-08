From the sea, Britney Spears shows off the perfect pink bikini for summer

During the first month of summer, the famous have shared their outfits most iconic to enjoy a vacation in the seabut none compare to the one that recently Britney Spears conquered Instagram, since the singer surprised her more than 41 million followers with a beautiful pink bikini with which he claimed to be the most important diva of the moment. Well, as we have told you on other occasions, Barbie’s style has become the favorite trend of the season and only she was missing to join.

Now, according to what the interpreter of “Toxic” revealed in an Instagram reel, this summer style inspired by Barbie It is not only perfect for mini dresses or pink pants, but also for bathing suits and proof of this is that on her last trip to the sea, britney spears bet on a pink and white bikini That no one can stop talking about, because in a matter of minutes the singer went viral on networks.

Stuck on the shore of seathe famous American fell in love with her fans, because she made a few quite flirtatious movements with which she raised the temperature, since she ran her entire body with her hands with the intention of showing off not only her figure, but also the bikini that now everyone wants for the next vacation summersince in addition to the style of the Mattel doll, it also stands out for having all the trends of the moment.

On the one hand, the top It leaves the classic triangular cut and instead of it, highlights an “upside down” model that is conquering the summer season so much; However, what caught our attention the most is that it has a pronounced neckline right in the middle of the chest; while the straps of the garment can be crossed to wear behind the neck and show off a more stylized image. It also stands out for having the rose more on, but with a tie dye design in which it is possible to see various shades of the color until the perfect fade is achieved.

Although this Britney Spears garment was the one that caused a sensation with comments like “the top is amazing” and “I love the top of the bikini“, the lower part of the swimsuit also has a lot of prominence, since it perfectly counteracts the pink colors; it is a white in the panties, a combination that Barbie would undoubtedly use. Regarding this second garment, the interpreter of “Gimme More” confirmed that the low cut and the ribbons to the side of the hips are today’s thing.

This is not the first time that the American raises the temperature by posing in bikini, Well, since he got his freedom by eliminating the guardianship that his father maintained for more than a decade, likewise, his photo sessions to show off nudes have given much to talk about; however, on each occasion the pop princess has shown that she is the one has the best style It is not for nothing that she is considered the most important fashion diva.

Secondly, Britney Spears also made it clear that to show off like a goddess from the sea and in a bikini, accessories are key pieces. That is why on this occasion she chose an elegant and subtle short necklace in silver and with a pendant. For her position, her fans filled her with comments extolling her beauty and her very successful look to join the Barbie style trend.

“Precious” and “queen” are some of the comments from fans, while others were concerned about Britney Spears, especially since the bikini video was recorded in the rain: “she looks uncomfortable”, “what are you doing “, “something is not right with this”, “are you okay?” and “I’m worried”, reads the publication with more than 336 thousand likes.

KEEP READING

Britney Spears conquers her fans with an animal print bikini and phosphorescent colors in full honeymoon | VIDEO

Britney Spears at the Super Bowl? These are his 5 most famous songs

Britney Spears appears natural and they fill her with praise | PHOTO