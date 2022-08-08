From the nineties look of Bella Hadid to the romantic walk through Italy of Paris Hilton: celebrities in a click
In addition, Kylie Jenner played a dress with jean cutouts to the body and Gigi Hadid launched her own clothing capsule and went out to show it off around the city
KEEP READING:
Paula Robles returned to acting and was applauded by her children, Juanita and Francisco Tinelli
China Suárez dedicated a message to Delfina Chaves for the death of her grandfather and omitted her sister Paula
Silvina Escudero faced rumors of pregnancy and raised doubts: “It’s in the plans”
Rusherking recalled the health problem that almost took him away from music: “It was strong for me”