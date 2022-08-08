From the nineties look of Bella Hadid to the romantic walk through Italy of Paris Hilton: celebrities in a click

The 90’s are back! Supermodel Bella Hadid walked through Manhattan wearing a look that harks back to that decade: bright red jumpsuit and high stockings over black leggings (Photos: The Grosby Group)



Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum enjoy a vacation after the DJ performed at the Tomorrowland dance music festival in Belgium. Paris looked splendid and luminous with a transparent white skirt set, a light blue wide jacket and a black corset. Super in love, they took photos on a boat, walked along the coast, had ice cream and bought clothes at a street market in the area.

Gigi Hadid went out for a walk promoting her new venture: her own clothing line. For that, she wore a Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis bodysuit, distressed jeans and Birkenstock sandals. The detail that she took all eyes? An XL bag from Prada

Kylie Jenner doesn’t stop setting trends… or at least trying. Every day, a new outfit that she gives for debate but that never goes unnoticed. This time she decided on a very tight dress with jean scraps that seemed not yet finished, since pins, keys, amulets and buckles hung from the garment. She paired it with matching knee-high boots and completed it with a fashion accessory: a metal minibag.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski went shopping with her son in Soho, Manhattan. Fighting the heat wave, she wore a crop top and ripped jean shorts

Kesha stepped out to dinner with her mom Pebe Sebert in Santa Monica and left little to the imagination in a sheer mesh black dress with matching undergarments. As she left, Kesha covered up in a black robe before posing for the paparazzi

Eva Longoria shines in hot pink making the sidewalk her runway as she dines at Catch Steak in West Hollywood

Malia Obama was very smitten with her new mystery guy on a morning date. This is Dawit Eklund, whose father is a long-time State Department official and whose mother is from Ethiopia.

Rumer Willis was out running errands in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old American actress wore a blue dress and when she warmed up, she stopped to buy a smoothie

Katie Holmes looks super happy and can’t contain her joy with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III during a romantic outing in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park (Photos: The Grosby Group)

