From Smallville to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: who is it?

One of the most important actors of the show that recounted the adventures of Clark Kent in his adolescence arrives at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Attention!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be the third and probably the last entry that James Gunn directs from this team of antiheroes who travel through the universe fulfilling different missions, some probably not very legal and others worthy of applause. The truth is that the director anticipated that this would be the end of the road for the character formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

Actors like Chris Pratt who plays Star Lord and Dave Bautista who lends his body to Drax The Destroyer have already confirmed that this will be his last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this context we can highlight the participation of a notable actor in the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy: ¡Michael Rosenbaum!

The interpreter is recognized in the world of superheroes for having given life to a young man lex luthor during the popular series Smallville in which Tom Welling he played the role of a teenager Clark Kent taking his first steps as a superhero until the end of the show where we can see how he becomes Superman. The iconic TV show left behind a version of Luthor that is still celebrated today, as is Rosenbaum’s performance.

From DC to Marvel!

What character will he play? Michael Rosenbaum in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? He will be one of the Ravagers known as Martinex and the people who had the good fortune to go to the san diego comic con and was able to see a brief preview of the next entry of this team of heroes saw for a moment the actor’s character on the big screen as he expressed it on his social networks.

Michael Rosenbaum he is a great friend of James Gunn and in the past he auditioned for the role of Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, although he did not manage to achieve it and will finally act as a Ravager. Continuing in the world of superheroes, the popular actor would be interested in participating in another franchise that is in charge of the filmmaker: peacemaker, starring John Cena. Will it be given?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakard Ogord, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. The film will be released on May 5, 2023.