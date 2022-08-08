from sleeping in a kitchen to winning two Oscars

Today, Monday, August 8, Dustin Hoffmannwinner of two Oscars, for playing the man his wife Meryl Streep leaves in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and a person with autism in rain man (1988), turns 85.

Dustin Lee Hoffman is famous for taking on a wide range of difficult roles, from the crippled street hustler in Pelost in the night (1969) to the actor who pretends to be a woman in tootsie (1982). He has been a candidate for the Hollywood Academy Award seven times, always as an actor in a leading role.



Em “Tootsie”. He wanted to star in “Gandhi”, but he couldn’t. He was an Oscar nominee, but Ben Kimgsley won it for… “Gandhi.”

To the four titles mentioned above must be added those of The graduate (1967), Lenny (1974) and lies that kill (1997), where the recently injured Anne Heche.

Maybe blow out the candles today with some of the many friends you’ve made over the years, including Warren Beatty, Robert De Niro, Gene Hackman, Spike Lee, Katharine Ross, David Thewlis, Jack Nicholson, Maggie Smith, Robert Duvall, Barbra Streisand, Judi Dench, Jason Bateman, and Jon Voight. He is about to celebrate 42 years of second marriage to Lisa Gottsegen. He is the father of six children.



With Meryl Streep, in “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

Hoffman, who has recovered from skin cancer, has a reputation for being difficult to work with due to his perfectionism. And, aside, his artistic career is full of curiosities.



Like Ratso, in “Lost in the night”.

10 curiosities

They called him for the role of Rick Deckard in bladerunner (1982). They tried to convince him for several months, but he saw the film in a very different way than Ridley Scott wanted.

Can anyone imagine Deckard being played by Hoffman instead of Harrison Ford?



Dustin Hoffman, and Anne Bancroft’s leg in “The Graduate.”

He was a neighbor of Mel Brooks in New York and was to play the role of Franz Liebkind in Brooks’ first film, With a flop, millionaires (The Producers, 1967). Just before filming began, Hoffman was offered the role of Ben Braddock in The graduate (1967), co-starring Brooks’ wife, Anne Bancroft. She didn’t mess up there, and she got her first Oscar nomination for her, at 30 years old.

In the film, she played a character who was 20 years younger than Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), even though she was only six years her senior.



Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the Oscar-winning “Rain Man.”

He had expressed the desire to play the lead role in gandhi (1982), but was offered tootsie (1982) the same year and ended up working on comedy with Jessica Lange. He would later lose the Oscar for best actor to Ben Kingsley, who played Gandhi.



With his friend Gene Hackman, with whom he shared an apartment in the ’60s, in “The Jury”: only three decades later did they work together.

He shared an apartment, in his beginnings, with Gene Hackman. He was sleeping on the kitchen floor. And they used to go up to the roof of the building to play drums. Hoffman played the bongos, and the actor from Contact in France played the congas. They did it out of love for Marlon Brando, whom they had heard play in clubs: they wanted to be like him, they were big fans of his.

And the dream of working with Brando almost came true. But Francis Ford Coppola imposed his taste, and as much as they wanted to impose on Hoffman to play Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972), the role went to Al Pacino.



In “The Straw Dogs” by Sam Peckinpah.

Despite being old friends and roommates with Hackman, it was literally decades before they appeared in a movie together. It was just in The judgeeither court on the run (2003). And Hoffman told him that he’s not going to be the evil Lex Luthor in the Superman (1978) with Christopher Reeve. Who got the paper? They guessed right, his friend Gene Hackman.

And it was Gene Hackman who gave him the nickname Hook, as his friends now call him. Hoffman appeared in two films about Peter Pan: precisely Hook (1991), directed by Steven Spielberg, and Discovering Neverland (2004), alongside Johnny Depp.



Along with Johnny Depp, in “Discovering Neverland”. He lost the tip of a finger…

while filming Discovering Neverland (2004) lost the tip of a finger and filmed that day with morphine.

Entered the Guinness Book of World Records as “Longest Age Lapse Played by a Film Actor” for little big man (1970), in which he played a character from 17 to 121 years old.



In “Papillion” he acted with Steve McQueen.