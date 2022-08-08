From Netflix to Toronto Raptors player: Juancho Hernangómez was signed by a new NBA team

This year, Netflix He launched “hustle” (“”Claw” in Spanish) a film produced by Lebron James and starring Adam Sandler and the spanish Juan Hernangomez. The actor plays an NBA scout and bumps into Bo Cruz (played by Juancho) and begins his journey with the orange. And now reality is stranger than fiction because the power forward, after being released from Utah Jazzgot a team and signed with the Toronto Raptors.

After the film, the image of Hernagómez became viral and recognized by everyone, with and without knowledge of the sport. Although a few years ago it was in the 2015/16 season: was elected the best young player in the ABC Leagueabove Luka Doncić.

saw #Hustle either #Claw in @CheNetflix? Okay,

Bo Cruz played Juancho Hernangómez will play for the Toronto Raptors of the #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZrYUMJu3E4 – Thinking Cinema (@pensandocine_) July 28, 2022

He was selected in the 15th pick of the first round of the NBA draft by Denver Nuggets and began his career in the most important league in the world. He then he passed by Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah, nowhere did he find his version that took him to the United States.

Now in the Canadian franchise, she is known for the “Spanish house“, there they played: José Manuel Calderón, Jorge Garbajosa, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasolthese last two became NBA champions in 2019, against Golden State Warriors.